Beyoncé sends fans into a frenzy with surprise 4 July drop 'Morning Dew (Donk)'

Beyoncé has done it again – and this time there were no warning signs or cryptic breadcrumbs for fans to decode. Instead, a surprise unreleased track dropped completely out of the blue.

The star released the single on 4 July, ‘MORNING DEW (DONK)’, marking her first new release in two years, despite the track’s long-unreleased history.

Written by Beyoncé alongside Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, the track also arrives as part of a wider anniversary. It will feature on the 20th anniversary edition of her landmark solo album B’DAY.

The song is accompanied by a lyric video made up of repurposed archival footage, directed by longtime collaborator Cliff Watts – the photographer behind Beyoncé’s iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover shoot, captured around her 25th birthday.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, the release also kicks off a 60-day countdown to her 45th birthday, according to Parkwood Entertainment.

And just like that, the internet belongs to Beyoncé again...

"Only Beyoncé could make an album's 20th anniversary feel like a brand-new era," one fan wrote.

Another penned: "DONK WITH VISUALS ON A RANDOM SATURDAY MORNING WHAT THE HELL BEYONCE."

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Hardcore fans may recognise ‘Donk’ as a long-circulating unreleased track that first surfaced online in 2013, reportedly created for her self-titled album.

'MORNING DEW (DONK)' is now available to stream across major platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Audiomack.

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