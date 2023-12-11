If there’s anything 2023 has taught us about Bianca Censori, it’s that she has no qualms about flashing some skin.

The 28-year-old architect, better known as Kanye "Ye" West’s wife, was papped in arguably her most risqué outfit yet as the couple visited the Art Basel art fair in Miami on Sunday.

Censori, who regularly makes headlines with her wardrobe choices, sported a sheer, nude bodysuit – exposing her breasts in full – but did cover up one body part at least:… her head.

The Australian topped off her look with a furry hat and a large plush white polar bear, which she carried as though it was some sort of oversized handbag.

Her ensemble was in stark contrast to that of her hubby who, clad head to toe in white, was entirely covered up save for his eyes.

And yet, it’s not the first time Censori’s accessorised a flesh-coloured suit with a cuddly toy.

At the end of November, she was pictured at a pop-up event in Dubai wearing a large fur trapper hat and clutching a soft deer.

Still, fellow attendees at both events acted as though her outfits were totally normal, with video footage obtained by TMZsuggesting people were unfazed by the displays.

Indeed, she was even happy to wear her latest see-through get-up to a brunch with pals:

Clearly, stir-causing has become part and parcel of her life since she married the controversial rapper-designer.

And this latest outing has been taken as a reassertion of their relationship, following rumours that they were “taking a break”.

Page Sixand other outlets report that the 28-year-old’s family and friends disapprove of her relationship with Ye, 46, who continues to provoke accusations of antisemitism.

He recently came under fire over a section of his new song ‘Vultures’, in which he boasts: “I just f**ked a Jewish b***h.”

And yet, the Daily Mail reports that Censori will defend him “until the end of time”.

Referring to the deeply offensive lyrics, a source told the news outlet: “She knows that things get taken out of context.

“She knows that Kanye is not anti-Semitic and he is definitely not racist.”

Well, he certainly has a funny way of showing it.

