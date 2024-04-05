Bianca Censori has been branded a "fashion icon" for wearing lingerie after heading out for a Los Angeles date night with husband Ye, formally Kanye West.

The pair were seen leaving the LA hotspot Gigi's, with Ye dressed in all-black attire and sunglasses.

Attention soon turned to the 29-year-old's outfit of a lace bra and transparent tights, with one X/Twitter user saying she epitomised the "boss lady of fashion."

Another fan complimented the couple saying they "look so beautiful together," adding: "The fashion icon couple."

Meanwhile, one concerned user asked: "Why hasn’t she been arrested for public indecency? If a regular person walked down the street in that outfit they would be arrested."

Another theorised: "I’m convinced she only dresses like this to keep them both constantly in the media for some reason."

One person joked: "I’d be freezing my ass off."

It comes after Censori's sister Angie broke her silence after her family made headlines for reportedly disapproving of their marriage.

She said "it's all just bulls***," adding that she is her "best friend and confidante" who she stands by.

"We all support him. We support his new album," she told the Herald Sun. "We support his new clothes he's dropping."

"It's all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true," she added.



Angie's comments were fuelled by reports by insiders that "her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse," referencing the string of outfits.

"Bianca clearly doesn't realise that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law," a source reportedly told MailOnline. "Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes."

