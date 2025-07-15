US president Donald Trump has been blasted after calling the Gaza Strip “one of the worst real estate deals ever made”.

As Israel continues to bomb Gaza, causing the deaths and starvation of Palestinian civilians, Trump made the remarkable comments about a piece of land on which Palestinians live and own, located on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking to the press in the Oval Office, Trump said: “Marco [Rubio] is working very hard with everybody here on the Strip, the Gaza Strip. I call it the Gaza Strip – one of the worst real estate deals ever made. They gave up the oceanfront property. One of the worst deals ever made … We’re doing pretty well on Gaza…”

Considering the violent conflict that continues in the region, many people pointed out just how tone deaf and ignorant Trump’s comments were by making it about real estate.

One person wrote: “Aside from the random mumble jumble, it's telling how limited his intellect is to only frame this as a real estate deal. The man truly has no comprehension of anything more.”

Someone else called his comments “dystopian”.

One person pointed out: “He’s talking about oceanfront property and real estate deals and children are dying every day.”

