Authorities issue 'serious risk' warning over dangers of buying fake Labubu dolls

If you're not already deep into the Labubu universe, it's almost impossible that you've managed to successfully walk down the street in recent months and avoid one of the troll-like dolls dangling from someone's bag.

They've become so popular, in fact, that the owner of Pop Mart, Wang Ning, is now among China's richest people, with an estimated net worth of $22.7 billion.

It's not surprising either, with queues regularly seen outside the stores of fans who have often camped overnight for a shot at getting hold of one of the surprise dolls, and Cher, Emma Roberts, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa all counting themselves as fans.

The keychain accessories are inspired by Kasing Lung’s The Monsters book, and they're best known for having overly-expressive faces and sharp teeth. What's more, they're a 'blind bag' concept, so you never know which collectible you're going to get until you open the packet.

However, with anything that boasts booming popularity, there's been a huge rise in the number of fakes around (also known as Lafufus), and while it might be cheaper to buy them, local authorities are warning against it, as you could be opening up a whole can of worms when it comes to safety.

Getty

“Toy Safety Alert. Parents, please be vigilant when purchasing the popular Labubu dolls, which have recently gone viral", Rochdale Borough Council wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of a fake doll.

“Our trading standards team has recently found counterfeit versions being sold across the borough without proper safety labels - a clear sign they haven’t been through the required safety checks.

“While these fake toys might be cheaper, they can pose serious risks to children, including choking hazards and exposure to toxic chemicals.”

Other authorities across Europe, including Amsterdam, have also put out statements of a similar nature, and according to the BBC, over 370 of the dolls were confiscated in North Ayrshire, Scotland recently, due to safety concerns.

So, how can you tell the difference between a Labubu and a Lafufu?

Well, firstly you should look at the packaging. An original Labubu box should be matte, and feature muted colours, whereas a Lafufu may come in a more brightly-coloured box.

Once you've opened your doll, it should also have a label featuring a QR code that takes you to the Pop Mart website.

In terms of its appearance, a legit Labubu should have nine sharp teeth, a stamp on its right foot, and a pale, peach complexion.

And finally, remember, real Labubus can only be bought from Pop Mart directly, as well as their official Amazon store.

