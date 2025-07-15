Trump administration would rather forget this Epstein files montage

A montage of Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino calling vehemently for the Epstein files to be released is going viral after the Trump administration seemingly U-turned on their plans to expose Jeffrey Epstein's previous client list.

All three members of government have been vocal in their plans and wishes to release supposed names of high profile figures that may have been blackmailed by convicted sex offender Epstein.

However, Bondi has recently announced there is "no incriminating client list".

The U-turn has divided MAGA supporters and conservative commentators alike.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings