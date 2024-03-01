Bianca Censori's father reportedly wants to confront Kanye 'Ye' West over fears his daughter is being turned into "a trashy naked trophy pony."

It comes after claims the Yeezy architect could face jail and a hefty fine after stepping out in Paris with sheer tights and no underwear.

According to Article 222-32 of the penal code from March 1994, "deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs."

Now, sources have allegedly told the Daily Mail that the Censori family are "hurting," following the string of risque outfits.

"Bianca's father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony," the source reportedly said.

"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the source continued.

"He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."

The source, said to be close to the family, also claimed West is "shutting her out from her own family."

"Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity," they continued.

"No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn't love. That is control."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative for comment

