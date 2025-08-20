Trump's latest 'cruel' order on border of Mexico has everyone saying one thing

Kristi Noem announced President Donald Trump has ordered Homeland Security to paint the southern border wall with Mexico black, causing uproar on X, with many saying the same thing.

The Secretary of Homeland Security claimed the Trump administration hoped the black paint would make the wall too hot for people to climb, deterring immigrants from entering the country illegally.

One user on X called the move a "billion-dollar branding for a xenophobic mirage," claiming experts have previously confirmed the paint's "deterrent" heat vanishes within years. They went on to say, "$6.8M per mile for performative cruelty could fund healthcare for 75K families - but cruelty's the point."

Another pointed out many jump the wall at night, therefore defeating the point of the paint.

Many took to X to remind Republicans that there's such a thing as heat resistant gloves.

The recent 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' earmarked $46.5 billion for border wall construction however it is unclear how much of that budget will go on painting the wall.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings