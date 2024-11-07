Singer Billie Eilish took to her Instagram stories to react to the news that Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

In what culminated in a downbeat mood for some, Trump beat the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the race to the White House, sparking an outpouring of sorrow from many, including Trump’s own niece .

Billie Eilish was one of many celebrities to react to the news on social media. The star took to her Instagram stories, referring to the election result and writing: “It’s a war on women.”

The 22-year-old had been a vocal advocate of Harris and encouraged fans, both at her concerts and online, to vote.

In a pre-election Instagram post , the pop star shared a video taken at one of her concerts in which she paused the show to urge the audience to vote for Harris.

“Times are really scary and a lot is at stake. And I know that if you’re in this room and you support me, you support women. And I hope that you will vote for Kamala Harris.”

At her concert in Nashville, Tennessee the night the election result was confirmed (6 November), Eilish spoke about Trump’s re-election.

Addressing the crowd before performing “Your Power”, she said: “God, my heart is beating fast. Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America.”

Shouts of, “f**k Trump” could be heard from the crowd.

Eilish continued: “And so, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you. I will fight for you.”

