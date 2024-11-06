Donald Trump's niece sums up the thoughts of millions in 10 word US election message

Donald Trump's estranged niece has posted a message which seems to sum up the thoughts of millions on the US election, with her uncle likely on the verge of securing a second term in the White House.

Mary L Trump, an outspoken critic of her uncle Donald, posted after Trump swept three of the key battleground states hours after the polls closed.

It summed up how millions of Americans who voted for Kamala Harris must be feeling right now with a short post.

It read: “I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us.”

Mary Trump is an open critic of her uncle and went as far as to call him a "f**king traitor" earlier this year after he praised Vladimir Putin following the release of several US prisoners from Russia, a deal in which president Joe Biden was instrumental.

In August, Trump held a press conference on Thursday, where he compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr, which resulted in him being called an 'old racist uncle' by his own niece .

Trump's bizarre press conference saw him scolded by his own niece, Mary who wrote on X/Twitter: "This is someone’s old racist uncle ranting on a street corner in front of a bunch of flags. I should know."

Just before 2.30am, Trump took to the stage in Palm Beach joined by his family and vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

He hailed “the greatest political movement of all time” and said they would “help our country heal” and would “fix everything about our country”.

