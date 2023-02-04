Fans shocked by Blake Lively detail in resurfaced Gossip Girl clip

A Gossip Girl wardrobe malfunction is being praised for its "realness" in a resurfaced clip on TikTok.

The snippet from season six, episode four has garnered a staggering 6.7 million views after one eagle-eyed viewer spotted a blunder that wasn't supposed to make it to screens.

TikTok user @blairwaverly saw protagonist Serena van der Woodsen (played by Blake Lively) sporting a pair of jogging pants under a fitted body-con dress.

The clip shows Lively briefly speaking with Michelle Trachtenberg, who played antagonist Georgina Sparks. As the camera panned out to include Lively's legs in the shot, a pair of grey jogging pants can be seen.

"Gossip Girl was so real for letting the whole cast wear sweats and Uggs just out of frame," the TikToker penned as the caption.



Hundreds of Gossip Girl fans flooded the comments with one saying: "I WATCHED THIS LIKE FOUR TIMES BEFORE I NOTICED LMAO BYE."

Another fellow TikToker was stunned to only just pick up on it: "Had to go see for myself and I’ve rewatched this show so so many times….never did I notice," they wrote.

One said, "Serena would actually do this," while another spoke on behalf of all die-hard fans writing: "Okay fine I’ll rewatch Gossip Girl".

It's no surprise cast members are allowed to don their comfies during filming, given their long working hours.

Elsewhere, The Office star Jenna Fischer (who played receptionist Pam Beesly) opened up about donning comfortable attire in a 2019 episode of the podcast, Office Ladies.

She said: "Sometimes, if I was only seated behind the reception desk, I only dressed the top half of Pam and the bottom half was Uggs and sweatpants."





