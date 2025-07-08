Lana Del Rey has taken to social media to speak out about two ongoing tragedies occurring in different parts of the world, where she expressed her sorrow for the deadly flash floods in Texas, and also to say that she "prays for Palestine every day", after fans questioned why she hadn't brought it up.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a statement on the devastation caused by the flash floods in Texas where more than 100 people have been killed, at least 84 in Kerr County.

Meanwhile, 27 girls and staff at Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp in the county, are among the dead, and 10 children and a counsellor remain missing, as reported by the BBC.

"I want to say how sorry I am for so many people's losses in Kerr County and beyond in Texas," Lana wrote. "We've been thinking of you every day since the floods."

She added, "All of my prayers are with you every moment of the day this week and may all the angels be with you as you search for even more lost loved ones. I'm sorry for everyone who's going through this. It's truly unprecedented, and I can't even imagine it. All my Love."





In the comments section, there were mixed reactions to the Bluebird singer's post, with some praising her for her kind words, while others questioned why she hasn't spoken out about other ongoing issues.

"I'm from Texas and this is so appreciated. Another thing that's affecting our area is the ICE raids, please post about those as well as Palestine," one person said.

A second person posted, "Thank you Lana, so many houses were destroyed also and it breaks my heart all the kids that went missing and have passed."

"Thanks Lana, now make a post about ICE," a third person posted.

Around an hour or so after her original post, Lana wrote a follow-up in the comment section where she shared her thoughts on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

"And yes of course we pray for Palestine every day," she began. "I wish for peace between all nations and am constantly up on all of the news between the Israel Palestine conflict."

"I was very hopeful when we were getting close to a peace treaty. And that was my greatest wish as I’ve watched the news unfold from a far. It’s always difficult to watch any innocent victims killed by crimes of war."





She continued, "There is never a good way of wording things that will make all people happy but that is my personal truth," as she explained how she does "keep up" politically and had been "hoping for a cease fire."

"This is a long ongoing conflict and one I’ve studied hard to understand. It’s heartbreaking and unfathomable to think there hasn’t been a way to find some resolution. It’s a topic of conversation in many of my daily conversations and we’re constantly considering what we can do to contribute in all situations like this. I always have been."

