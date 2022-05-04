Blake Lively is known for her iconic looks at the Met Gala and being one of the best dressed at fashion's biggest annual event on the calendar - she did play Serena Van Der Woodsen after all...

But now fans have spotted an overlooked detail which demonstrates how well thought the Gossip Girlactress' outfits really are.

For this year's Met Gala people on Twitter couldn't help but notice a pattern when they put images of Lively different designer ensembles from previous years.

"The way Blake Lively's Met Gala dresses always match with the color of the red carpet," @good4pov wrote which received 278,000 likes.

"She is matching the carpet in every picture. She is the moment," @Alemiyyyyy wrote and this received nearly 40,000 likes, both tweets also included four images of Lively's from four Met Gala's she has attended.



Safe to say, people were stunned at the delicate details on her dresses which appear to match the different carpets each year and declared this is why she is the "Met Gala Queen."

















For a big event like Met Gala, there is a lot of time and effort that goes into the decor especially the carpet that the high profile guests walk on.

Phillip Bland, a decorative artist on Long Island is responsible for painting the carpet, and got the prestigious job seven years ago after working with Anna Wintour on her various homes, Curbed reported.

"My hope is when the final design comes out, it doesn’t clash too much,” Bland told the publication on celebs walking the carpet.

“If someone spent all this money on this beautiful dress and all of a sudden they get out there — I’m sure they don’t know what the carpet is gonna look like.”

With this in mind, let's take a look at Lively's outfits which seamlessly match the carpet.



2016 - Manus Machina: Fashion In The Age of Technology

Lively at the 2016 Met Gala Ball Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

At the 2016 Met Gala, Lively wore a Burberry blush pink strapless gown with a red floral design on the train along with a cape to match, and the carpet for this year just so happened to be a similar blush pink to her dress, with flickers of red at point - much like her train.





2017 - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between

Lively at the Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Versace dressed Lively for her 2017 Met Gala where she sported a fitted gown with gold beading and included a mix of gold and blue feathers at the bottom of the dress. The carpet for this event was also a comparable gold with a touch of blue, just like Lively's dress.





2018 - Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In 2018, Lively walked the carpet donning a ruby and gold Versace gown which included a bejewelled corset and intricate beading on her skirt.

Again, it seems the actress match the colour of the carpet which was gold and had a ruby pattern around the edges.

Another coincidence?

2022 - Gilded Glamour

Lively recently attended the 2022 Met Gala Ball Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum

This year's Met Gala ball happened this week (May 2) and Lively as ever dressed to impress in a strapless Versace gown and gloves which started off being the colour copper but then transformed as the dress was unwrapped to reveal a turquoise draping along with gloves of the same colour.

Lively revealed the inspiration behind the dress was the Statue of Liberty, but eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the carpet this year there was a similar turquoise colour at the edge of the carpet.

Well, there you have it - whether Lively's matching looks pure coincidence or if she finds out in advance remains a mystery.

Guess we'll have to wait until next year's Met Gala to see if Lively inadvertently coordinates with the carpet once more...

