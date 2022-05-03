Blake Lively was arguably one of the best dressed at this year's Met Gala – and it turns out her look had a secret sentimental message behind it.

The Gossip Girl actress stunned in a bold Versace gown with hints of blue, mint green, and coral orange hues on the brown fabric. When the gala co-host ascended the red carpet stairs, she unravelled the statement bow and revealed a copper green train.

It turns out her ensemble was an ode to New York.

The Met Gala theme paid homage to America's Gilded Age, 1870 to 1890. When the Statue of Liberty was unveiled in 1886, it was copper. Over the years, oxidisation turned the landmark green.

If you take a closer look at the gown, Versace embroidered a celestial map on the train inspired by the twelve zodiac constellations on the ceiling of New York’s Grand Central Terminal.

Lively accessorised the look with a Lorraine Schwartz crown, a nod to the one worn by Lady Liberty. Explaining the inspiration behind the sensational fit, Lively told The Cut: "Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings."

The actress attended the hotly anticipated event with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Fans were in awe by the Wrexham AFC co-owner's reaction to his wife's red carpet reveal.

One said: "It’s like he is seeing her walking down the aisle for the very first time."



Another passionate user added: "THE WAY HE LOOKS AT HER OH MY GOD."

"They are adorable," a third said. "He's obviously besotted, and that's so refreshing to see."

