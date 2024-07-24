Blake Lively breaks silence on Ryan Reynolds divorce rumours

Blake Lively shut down Ryan Reynolds divorce rumours with three simple words.

The couple first met back in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern before tying the knot two years later. The power couple have always thrown hilarious digs at one another on social media over the years, with Lively recently teasing her husband during his Deadpool & Wolverine press tour earlier this month.

In a recent Instagram post, Lively was inundated with divorce rumours, with one fan writing: "If you guys ever divorce, I’m not believing in love any more."

Another chimed in: "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple."

In response, the actress quipped, "Haha they wish," along with a laughing face emoji.







Meanwhile, Lively previously spoke with her friend Amber Tamblyn on her show Further Ado, where she revealed the couple made one specific rule in their work life to maintain their healthy relationship.



"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," she said during the episode, as reported by E! News. "So that we could always prioritise our personal life.”

She confessed that it took some time to get used to, especially after becoming parents.

"That takes working really hard when we're not. Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance," she added.

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping.

"Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

