Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the gold standard when it comes to couples on Instagram.

The husband and wife actors are known for trolling each other on Instagram by posting funny photos of each other or writing cheeky comments.

So on Wednesday, when Lively posted a bikini photo in a tropical location it was no surprise Reynolds left a funny comment.

Lively posted her bikini photo just one day before her 35th birthday and tagged her husband who may or may not have been the photographer.

"Summer lovin'... had me a blast," Lively wrote in the caption.

While other celebrities and fans praised Lively's photo and sent her birthday wishes, Reynolds decided to plug his upcoming documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

"Wrexham is the Ibiza of Wales," Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds and actor Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC earlier in 2020 seemingly on-a-whim.

Welcome to Wrexham is about the two actor's experience buying the football team. It premiered on FX on Wednesday.

Earlier in August, McElhenney and Reynolds spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Reynolds explained his wife was not too happy about his decision to buy a football team.

"I remember showing up, seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news'", Reynolds said. "The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again, the really bad news is that, you know, I might have bought half of a 5th tier national football league in Wales."

Although it seems all is well between Reynolds and Lively as she attended the Buildbase FA Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham at Wembley Stadium back in May.

The two are celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year.

