For many, the John Lewis Christmas advert is a festive staple, but in news which is fast becoming a tradition of its own at this time of year, right-wingers are once again upset at a Christmas ad – this time in the form of Boots casting Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh to front their campaign.

Previously, a 2021 advert from Tesco depicting Santa with a coronavirus vaccine passport sparked complaints from anti-vaxxers, while John Lewis’ advert that same year became the subject of racist abuse for featuring a black family.

Now, Boots’ “Make Magic” advert has got conservatives all riled up.

What is Boots’ 2024 Christmas advert about?

Released earlier this week, the commercial features Andoh as Mrs Claus entering her “werkshop” to make the final preparations for her dozing husband’s big delivery on Christmas Eve.

After overseeing the selection and wrapping of presents – at one point remarking that one gift is “very them” – Santa wakes up from his slumber and hops onto his sleigh, with Andoh addressing the camera, chuckling, and saying: “You thought it was all him?”

The minute-long video has outraged right-wingers for its inclusion of gender-neutral pronouns and for casting Andoh, given her comments on ITV’s coverage of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla last year.

What did Adjoa Andoh say about the King’s coronation?

Remarking on the moment the royal couple appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave at the public, Andoh said: “We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.

“I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?’”

More than 8,000 complaints were made by outraged viewers to Ofcom about Andoh’s comments, making it the most complained about TV moment of 2023 at that point, though the watchdog decided not to take action.

Speaking to Radio 4 the next day, Andoh clarified: “I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

What are right-wingers saying about the Boots advert?

Well, first and foremost, #BoycottBoots has been trending on Twitter/X as some users have proudly declared they will no longer buy items from the popular high-street brand, opting for Superdrug instead.

The advert’s been branded “nonsense” and a “woke monstrosity”.

Meanwhile, other Twitter/X accounts have turned the typical “snowflake” insult on those who are offended by the ad.

Boots has been approached by indy100 for comment.

