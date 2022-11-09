I'm a Celebrity viewers turned to Twitter last night, after Boy George's comments towards Charlene White ruffled a few feathers.

During Tuesday's episode (November 8), the 'Karma Chameleon' singer raised concerns about the news presenter's "bossy" behaviour after she took charge of the cooking for camp.

It started when White helped delegate the jobs to fellow campmates.

One of which asked best to chop and cook the food. "Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions," she said.

Later in the Bush Telegraph, George says: "It's so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.

"It's amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I'm like, 'Wow'. You know, it's like, 'Who are you?'

"Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it's mind-blowing ."

After the meal, he told Scarlette Douglas, "I just feel like Charlene's very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.

"I'm struggling with that, but I'll get over it. It's fine, she's very sweet as well so it's a real contradiction.

"There's this controlling side and then there's this caring side and it confuses me."

Frustrated I'm a Celebrity viewers turned to Twitter, with some going as far as to say George needed to leave.



One said: "When can we vote people out? George needs to disappear with his complaining self."

























Others, however, jumped to the singer's defence, with one saying:"I hope George’s fair & polite opinions won’t be turned into something they definitely aren’t".

Another added: "Boy George has every right to speak up. A few others think the same. He is only eating the veg so rightly so I’d also want it to be cooked properly."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here continues at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

