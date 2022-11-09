I'm a Celebrity viewers turned to Twitter last night, after Boy George's comments towards Charlene White ruffled a few feathers.
During Tuesday's episode (November 8), the 'Karma Chameleon' singer raised concerns about the news presenter's "bossy" behaviour after she took charge of the cooking for camp.
It started when White helped delegate the jobs to fellow campmates.
One of which asked best to chop and cook the food. "Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions," she said.
Later in the Bush Telegraph, George says: "It's so weird, that bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person.
"It's amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I'm like, 'Wow'. You know, it's like, 'Who are you?'
"Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it's mind-blowing ."
Tension builds between Boy George and Charlene 😬 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!www.youtube.com
After the meal, he told Scarlette Douglas, "I just feel like Charlene's very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way.
"I'm struggling with that, but I'll get over it. It's fine, she's very sweet as well so it's a real contradiction.
"There's this controlling side and then there's this caring side and it confuses me."
Frustrated I'm a Celebrity viewers turned to Twitter, with some going as far as to say George needed to leave.
One said: "When can we vote people out? George needs to disappear with his complaining self."
\u201c#ImACeleb boy george trying to deal with any other inconvenience vs boy george when charlene is cooking\u201d— s \ud83c\udf83 (@s \ud83c\udf83) 1667942704
\u201cIdk if it\u2019s just me, but some of Boy George\u2019s comments regarding Charlene\u2019s \u201cbossiness\u201d feel slightly misogynistic #imaceleb\u201d— Lucy (@Lucy) 1667942518
\u201cWhy is Boy George trying SO hard to have an issue with harmless Charlene?? what the actual fuq #ImACeleb\u201d— chile the ghetto \ud83c\udfb6 (@chile the ghetto \ud83c\udfb6) 1667942732
\u201cme when boy george gets mad at charlene for making the meals less stressful & sits around doing fuck all #ImACeleb\u201d— A (@A) 1667943066
\u201cScarlette and Boy George when Charlene walked in\u2026 #ImACeleb\u201d— antanddec (@antanddec) 1667942483
\u201cBoy George is a b*tch isn't he? What else did we expect? lmao. But don't come for Charlene! I'm sure she'd be fine with him helping with the cooking if he actually voiced wanting to have a go. #ImACeleb\u201d— Daniel Falconer (@Daniel Falconer) 1667919699
\u201cBoy George every time Charlene cooks or chats food #ImACelebrity\u201d— Zara Phillips Tindall \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Zara Phillips Tindall \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1667942470
\u201cboy george is SO passive aggressive to charlene it\u2019s making me cringe \ud83d\ude2d #ImACeleb\u201d— \ud83e\udd84 | STREAM SHIRT (@\ud83e\udd84 | STREAM SHIRT) 1667942911
Others, however, jumped to the singer's defence, with one saying:"I hope George’s fair & polite opinions won’t be turned into something they definitely aren’t".
Another added: "Boy George has every right to speak up. A few others think the same. He is only eating the veg so rightly so I’d also want it to be cooked properly."
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here continues at 9:00pm on ITV and ITV Hub.
