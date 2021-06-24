Britney Spears’ boyfriend posted this animal photo after her court hearing and people think it’s sweet

Britney Spears publicly spoke out for the first time against her 13-year conservatorship during a court hearing on Wednesday.

She told the world, “They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life, so I feel like it should be an open court hearing and they should listen to what I have to say.”

“I just want my life back”, she said.

The ‘Piece of Me’ singer received an outpouring of love and support online from fans across the globe, who were in awe of the star’s bravery and courage.

That included the star’s boyfriend of five years, Sam Asghari, who wasn’t shy of showing a public display of support by posting a sweet image on his Instagram story of a ‘lionness.’

This comes just hours after Britney headed to confront her father, Jamie, 68, and management team in court.

Sam has previously said he calls his girlfriend a ‘lioness’ because of how much she inspires him (@samasghari (Instagram))

A few hours prior, Sam posted a selfie in a #FreeBritney t-shirt along with a lion emoji - a clear indicator that he’s behind the star. The lion symbol has been famously used throughout the #FreeBritney movement as a sign of support and backing from her fans.

Britney put her dad and those involved in the conservatorship on blast, saying they’ve taken her money, tormented her and a shocking revelation that she couldn’t have autonomy of her own body, after being told she was not allowed to get married or remove her IUD contraception.

The 39-year-old has urged the court to let her out of the conservatorship - the judge has asked the lawyers for a plan.