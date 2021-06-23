8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic long-awaited court appearance

Britney Spears asked a judge on Wednesday to end a court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 - and her testimony was dramatic.

She told a court in Los Angeles that the conservatorship is “abusive,” and condemned her father and the others who have controlled it.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008. She has credited it with saving her from financial ruin and keeping her a top flight pop star.

Her father and his attorneys have emphasized that she and her fortune, which court records put at more than $50 million, remain vulnerable to fraud and manipulation. Under the law, the burden would be on Spears to prove she is competent to be released and free to make her own choices.

Here are some of the jaw-dropping claims she made during the hearing - and how some fans reacted.

She said the legal move is ruining her life

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

She says she has an IUD that she cannot take out

She says she went to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings twice per week - but is no longer allowed to see the friends she made there

She was emotional, and swore at times

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears said in a long speech which was, at times, emotional and profane.

Britney said she wasn’t told she could apply to terminate her conservatorship by Samuel D Ingham III

She compared the life she’s endured for the past 13 years to being the victim of sex trafficking:

She says she’s been the victim of bullying

She was very suspicious of ‘technical difficulties’ which disrupted the hearing

