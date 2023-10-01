Britney Spears has responded after dancing with knives on social media

Britney Spears has broken her silence after posting a video dancing with knives that sparked concern among fans.

"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today", she wrote on social media alongside the clip, before clarifying: "Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!! Halloween is soon."

One person wrote: "Is Britney Spears okay? Does she need help? Yesterday, she posted a video of herself dancing with two large kitchen knives."

Another humoured: "Britney Spears is trolling TMZ by dancing with a set of FAKE knives."

Now, the 'Gimme More' singer returned to social media with another disclaimer that she was simply copying Shakira's MTV VMA performance.

She wrote: "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

It comes after TMZ claimed law enforcement sources informed the outlet they had received a call about Spears' welfare following the initial upload.

Authorities reportedly spoke with her security team who confirmed she was okay, and did not want to talk to officers.

This isn't the first time. Earlier in January, fans also asked the police to check on the 41-year-old.

At the time, Spears said she loved her fans "but this time things went a little too far".

"The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately," she wrote.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."

