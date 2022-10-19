Fans of Britney Spears are expressing concern after she seemingly teased an "X-rated video" on social media.

People online are accustomed to sharing their support for Spears as details from her conservatorship started to arise.

Even after Spears was freed from the conservatorship in November 2021 and married her husband Sam Asghari, she still incited worry with some of her posts.

And on Wednesday (19 October), the 40-year-old sparked a new concern by sharing a post on Twitter, which included a picture of her posing nude on a bed with one hand over one breast.

"I have a premiere for a movie this week," she captioned the post.

"THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P**** "!!!!" she added in an apparent reference to her conservatorship, which she claimed the film was titled.

The post came amid other tweets in which Spears promoted her new song with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer."

The racy and unexpected post confused and worry among fans, with some believing she didn't post the image herself.

One person wrote: "Feels like someone is still controlling her social media / making her look bad on purpose to restore the conservatorship."

"What the actual!!!!! How is this allowed!!!!" another added.

The recent nude post comes after Spears stripped off for an Instagram post earlier this month, where she was seen posing naked on a beach, using her hands and red heart emojis to cover her private parts.

Despite the images still causing uneasiness and worries over Spears, others think she is enjoying and taking control of her own life and body.

One excitedly wrote: "Yaaas guuuurrrrllll!!"

"Y'all haters need to stop with the hate already. Britney is fine. If she wants to show off what god gave her, that's her business. Don't like it? Unfollow and block her. It's that simple," another remarked.

A third wrote: "I love that she's just doing whatever tf she wants."

Someone else thinks Spears posts content like this on purpose added: "I'm pretty sure she does this to piss off her family and because she thinks it's funny that it pisses them off. Revenge queen. Britney will always be Britney."

In the past, Spears had opened up about how she had an IUD, which prevented her from getting pregnant under the conservatorship.

At the time, she claimed, "They don't want me to have children — any more children."

