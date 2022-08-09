Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down for a new interview about their relationship - but it won't air in full because some of the revelations are "too hurtful".

While speaking with journalist Daphne Barak for an ITV exclusive interview, Federline talked about raising his two songs, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In the interview, Federline told Barak his two sons have chosen not to see their mother for a few months because she posts 'nude selfies' to Instagram, leading to backlash from Spears and others online.

But the TV interview apparently had a lot of other revelations that Barak has chosen not to air.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Speaking with Newsweek, Barak said her and her team spent some time with Federline and his family but they're not going to air all of the information revealed to them because they "feel it will be too hurtful".

"I don't think anybody meant to hurt [Sean Preston and Jayden] purposely and I'm sure Britney loves them and they come in to talk about her with a lot of love and they do love her, but basically nobody has thought about them," Barak said

Barak's interview with Federline sparked attention online after Spears criticized her ex-husband for speaking publicly about their children saying it wast 'hurtful' and 'saddening'.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari took to his Instagram Story to 'clarify' that Spears had never taken a nude selfie, only of her butt, and slammed Federline for speaking about his children.

"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," Asghari wrote.

"The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the "tough" part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model."





Barak went on to tell Newsweek that her interview with Federline was "not Kevin vs Britney" rather it is "about the father and the boys and how he managed to successfully bring them up against the odds with all this drama going on".

Since Spears' conservatorship ended in November many of her friends and family have come forward with their own versions of her story.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.