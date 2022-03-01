Britney Spears has shared several nude snaps to Instagram, with only emojis protecting her modesty.

The 40-year-old shared two nude photosets and one swimwear video with her 39.6 million followers last night.

Spears is currently on a romantic getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari, who also shared a racy video showing the pair kissing in a hot tub.

The first photoset, which received 1.8 million likes, shows Spears posing in the surf with just a diamond emoji covering her up.

Paris Hilton commented: “Sliving!” along with a heart eyes emoji and fire emojis.

Voice actor Rosie Okumura wrote: “IT’S BRITNEY, BEACH!”

Musician Lia Clark said: “You are free, you deserve it!”

In the second set of snaps, she posed topless.

One commenter wrote: “Titney Spears.”

Another said: “Oops she did it again, and again, and again, and again…”

Spears previously shared nudes to Instagram before.

In October, she posted racy snaps to celebrate her father’s removal from her conservatorship.

At the beginning of 2022, she also posed nude as she embraced her “free woman energy”.

Her freedom follows the end to a controversial conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years.

The court-ordered arrangement was scrapped in November following a long battle between the singer and her father Jamie over control of her personal life and finances.

Since the conservatorship ended, she has celebrated with her new fiancé by jetting off on holiday, getting a dog, and she also enjoyed her first glass of red wine in over a decade.

