Although Pete Davidson's name has seemingly been everywhere recently (especially over on Instagram) Britney Spears recently shared a video of the comedian and said she has "no idea" who he is.

In a now-deleted post, Spears shared a video that featured both Davidson and Scott Disick having a "Boyz night"—which was really just them watching “The King of Comedy," and ending in Disick falling asleep.

"Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace," wrote one person on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Spears' post.

“Sorry had to repost this … no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” Spears captioned her post at the time.

Of course, many people were unsurprised that Spears doesn't know Davidson or Disick. After all, not only is she one of the most famous singers in the world but she also just recently ended her conservatorship which saw an extreme invasion of privacy and freedom was .

Not to mention, Spears has had a lot on her mind these last few years.

Still, people were quick to comment on Spears' lack of knowledge of the SNL star.

"I wonder if Pete is humbled by Britney Spears not knowing who he is lmao," said one Twitter user.

"Britney just shaded Pete Davidson 10,000 times harder than Kanye ever has and she wasn’t even trying," wrote one person.

"Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She truly living in the best simulation I have no choice but to Stan harder," wrote another person.

