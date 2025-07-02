'Disgusting' image of Trump at Alligator Alcatraz 'sums up MAGA', critics claim

An image has been circulating on social media of Donald Trump with other Republican politicians touring 'Alligator Alcatraz' with critics blasting it as "disgusting" and saying that it "sums up MAGA".

'Alligator Alcatraz' is a new immigration detention centre that has been quickly built in the Florida Everglades on an old runway. When completed, it will hold up to 5,000 migrants as they await deportation.

But it has received a huge backlash for several reasons, chief among them being the conditions migrants would be held in. Cages can be seen and critics claims that people held here are at risk of being treated like animals.

Trump toured the facility on Tuesday (1 July) alongside fellow Republican politicians Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem.

And there's an image that's been taken from a live broadcast of Trump's tour that has gone viral on social media - for the wrong reasons.

Trump spoke with reporters inside 'Alligator Alcatraz' in front of the cages. There's a screenshot that has been circulating of Trump and the group he's with laughing in front of them. It's caused fury on social media.

One person said: "Laughing. In front of a cage, under a tent, in the middle of a swamp, surrounded by alligators - where they plan to hold HUMAN BEINGS whose only crime was crossing a border in search of a better life for their family. These are the darkest of days. Please - it is OK to say that you didn't vote for this. It is OK to say ENOUGH."

Another posted: "Ah yes let's do a photo op in front of the cages and have a little laugh... Disgusting."

One said: "Laughing it up in front of cages designed to hold human beings like animals. This is MAGA."

And another posted: "Alligator Alcatraz is tents in a Florida Marsh during hurricane season and these people are f****** laughing, joking and selling merchandise for the people they plan to put here. THESE ARE HUMAN LIVES. I hate this party. I hate them! Karma I don't know here you are, but for f*** sakes, we need you."

