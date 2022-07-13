Singer Britney Spears clearly enjoyed her recent honeymoon and shared some NSFW ocean pictures with her 41.7 million Instagram fans.

Last month, Spears married her personal trainer Sam Asghari seven months after being released from a 13-year-long conservatorship under which her father controlled much of her life.

The pair had met on the set of a Spears music video shoot in 2016 and began dating, before finally tying the knot in a ceremony at Spears’ California home.

After the wedding, the newlyweds jetted off to a white sandy beach where Spears posted topless pictures taken on the shore.

Now, the singer has shared more revealing pictures of herself swimming naked in the clear blue ocean, with dots and crosses drawn over her intimate areas.

In the caption shared with the images, the singer also referenced a line from the 2003 Disney Pixar film Finding Nemo, writing: “Keep swimming … keep swimming.”

The singer’s fans have been showing their love in the comment section, complementing the singer’s body and beauty.

One fan wrote: “nature is healing.”

Another said: “Beautiful woman!”

“It’s giving album cover!!!!” one person suggested.

Someone else commented: “And in the end she was free and she did what made her happy and fulfilled.”

Another asked: “Is Ariel your new middle name?”

But, some suggested that Spears tone down the nudity now that she’s a married woman.

One user wrote: “Please stop posting nudes of yourself. You are married and I’m sure your husband doesn’t enjoy sharing you with the entire world. Just a thought.”

