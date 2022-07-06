Singer Britney Spears has been enjoying her honeymoon, posting topless videos from the beach on her Instagram account.

Last month on 9 June, the singer married her 28-year-old personal trainer fiance Sam Asghari after five years of dating.

The pair married in a ceremony at her former Thousand Oaks home, with guests including celebrities such as Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

Now, the couple has jetted off to a tropical paradise to celebrate their honeymoon, with Spears posting clips of her bearing all on the beach and laying in the clear blue water.

She captioned one Instagram video: “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise … No this is not a girls gone wild campaign …

“It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation … jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!”

In the clip, Spears could be seen standing on the shore on a white sandy beach in bikini bottoms while using her hands to cover her breasts as she walked toward the camera.

The singer could also be seen laying stomach-side down and topless with a pair of dark sunglasses on in the shallow water.

In the comments, fans were happy to see the singer enjoying herself after being released from her conservatorship after 13 years late last year.

One fan commented: “Love you Britney it's great seeing you happy enjoying life!”

Someone else replied: “ISLAND QUEEN.”

Another wrote: “It’s Britney, beach.”

“TIT-NEY!” another Instagrammer joked.

It’s not the first time the singer has bared all, as she previously posted a whole reel of nude photos on her Instagram.



