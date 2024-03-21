People can't get over Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom's podcast name

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have joined forces for a brand new podcast, with a title that pays homage to their Keeping Up With the Kardashians past.

Enter: Keeping up with Sport.

The retired NFL player and former Olympic gold medalist will be joined by cohost Zach Hirsch. They're expected to have a string of stars appear on the show along the way, such as boxer Bryce Hall, Amber Rose, Zab Judah, stuntman Steve-O, and UFC fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, as per TMZ.

The pair are said to be kicking off the first episode with an appearance from ex-boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

At just three months into the year, one fan quipped: "This gotta be the most random thing in 2024."

Another added: "Excited to see the insights they'll bring from their unique experiences in the sports world. Gotta check it out for sure."

Meanwhile, diehard Kardashian fans couldn't get over the name, or how the KarJenner family will take the news.

"I'm so curious as to how the Kardashian and Jenner girls feel about this," one person said. "Kris and Caitlyn's relationship has been very rocky over the last few years, and in October, Caitlyn confirmed she does not speak with Kris anymore."

Another TikToker joked that the pair should be prepared for a "cease and decease" letter from Kris.

Caitlyn recently shared a snippet of what's to come on her X/Twitter page.

During the teaser, Odom was asked what happened on the night of his brain injury, to which he responded: "When I woke up from my coma, they were telling me I probably would never walk or talk again."

Jenner joked: "When I woke up from my nose job, it was just horrible. Oh my god."

"I know the dialogues we have on Keeping up with Sports will emphasise athletes' unique stories," Jenner said in a statement, "and events in their lives that matter to the sports and entertainment community."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.