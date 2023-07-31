Candace Owens says that Lena the Plug is in 'slave relationship' with Adam 22

Candace Owens has joined the throng of critics of Adam22’s unorthodox marriage to Lena the Plug, branding their relationship one of “master and slave”.

The right-wing commentator sat down for a three-hour discussion with Andrew Tate when they turned their attention to the now-notorious couple.

For those who haven’t been following the saga, podcasters Adam22 (real name Adam Grandmaison) and Lena (real name Lena Nersesian) were thrust to viral stardom, after she filmed a sex scene with porn star Jason Luv.

The X-rated encounter spawned a whole number of follow-up interviews, fall-outs, and conversations, including one with the king of toxic masculinity himself: Tate.

The self-styled “Top G” was introduced to the couple during a live episode of YouTuber Adin Ross’s eponymous show earlier this month.

During their discussion, Ross asked the former kickboxer for his thoughts on the Lena-Luv liaison and Adam’s part in the whole thing.

“All I can say is that I wouldn't personally do that, that's not something I would allow my woman to do,” he replied.

After a lengthy debate about it all, Adam “extended an invite” to Tate, saying that if he were “ever interested in doing his first ever double-penetration scene”, he and Lena might be up for it.

However, he then checked this with his wife and asked: “Would he be a suitable candidate?”, to which Lena replied: “No.”

Owens seized on the bizarre live-streamed meeting during her interview with Tate, condemning Adam’s treatment of his other half as “horrific”.

“Don't allow them to delude you to believing that this is femininity,” the presenter fumed. “It's not femininity, Lena, to have your husband offer your body to another man on camera. That's the poisoning.

“They teach women that this is sexual freedom, that this is sexual liberation,” she continued.

“I looked at that and I saw a slave relationship – I saw a master offering his slave to another person because he was just so, ‘I just love Andrew Tate, would you like to sleep with my wife? I would be OK with that’.

“That is horrific. That is not femininity. That is not masculinity.”

Nodding, Tate chimed in: “I absolutely agree with you on that point. You're totally right there, and I think that's probably one of the most misogynistic things that have happened on the internet in recent times.”

He went on to say that he found Adam’s behaviour “pretty disgusting”, pointing out: “He didn't ask her, he offered her.”

Bigging up his own response to the situation, he said: “I felt sorry for her so I was very measured in my conversation with them.

“I could tell she was nervous, she was swinging on the chair back and forth. She didn't want to be there, she felt extremely nervous and I think that only a coward would berate a very nervous, very scared woman.”

He then laughed: “I think she expected me to go at her hard, maybe I'm getting soft in my old age."

However, let there be no misunderstanding here: Tate is no champion of women’s rights and values.

During their ‘Adin Live’ meeting, the influencer – who is currently under house arrest after being charged with human trafficking and rape – explained why he “wouldn’t let his woman” sleep with another man.

“The reason I wouldn't ever do it is because I believe that a man and a woman have a connection between them, and I think that connection is solidified by sexual exclusivity from the female’s part,” he said.

That’s right, “from the female’s part”.

Still, Adam doesn’t seem phased by Tate’s criticism nor by Owens’s fierce criticism.

Indeed, he even shared her slavery allusion on X (formerly Twitter) via his ‘No Jumper’ podcast account.

All we can say is, none of this inspires confidence in the future of respect and equality.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.