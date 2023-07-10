Cara Delevingne and Sam Ryder’s contrasting F1 grid interviews divide fans

Two totally different interviews took place on the Formula One grid at Silverstone on Sunday, as Sky presenter and racing legend Martin Brundle looked to speak to actor Cara Delevingne and musician Sam Ryder ahead of the British Grand Prix.

Brundle, famed for his grid walk chats on ITV, the BBC and now Sky Sports, was hoping to speak to Delevingne before the race took place, as celebs lucky enough to walk down the prestigious path typically speak to the media.

Cutting away from footage of a flyover from the iconic Red Arrows, Brundle can be seen chatting to an official standing next to the Suicide Squad actor who told him the celeb “doesn’t want to talk”.

“Everybody needs to talk on the grid. That’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid,” he replied.

Moving towards Delevingne, the broadcaster and former racing driver said: “Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1? Good to see you on the grid.”

The model smiled and said no, before leaning in to listen to the male official and saying she “can’t hear anything”.

She then apologised before issuing a thumbs up to the camera.

After Delevingne snubbed his request for a chat, Brundle turned away and muttered sarcastically: “OK, well, I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

Ouch.

It’s not the first time Brundle has been snubbed by a high-profile name, as bodyguards for rapper Megan Thee Stallion pushed him away as he tried to interview her back in 2021.

The awkward encounter has since split the internet, with some describing Delevingne’s response as “rude” while others claimed she had the right to turn down the request for a chat:

Yet in a separate clip from the grid, Brundle was given a “man hug” and handshake by Eurovision runner-up and “Space Man” singer Sam Ryder.

“So wonderful to meet you. Hello, everyone,” beamed the musician as he waved to the camera.

The singer then discussed Homeland actor Damian Lewis singing the national anthem at the event, which he did last year, saying Lewis is “going to smash it” and has “got it covered”.

Ryder then proceeded to discuss the racers as they walked down the grid, with the star confirming he was backing McLaren’s team in the race after their “wicked start”.

“Anyway, I’m talking your ear off. Take care,” he said, grabbing hold of Brundle once more.

This time around, the broadcaster quipped Ryder could “take my job if you wanted to”.

The friendly interaction has seen Ryder branded an “absolute legend” on social media, with Twitter users comparing his interaction with Sky Sports to that of Delevingne’s:

Delevingne has since responded to the backlash on Twitter and said she was “told to say no [by an F1 representative] so I did”.

“Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think,” she added.

