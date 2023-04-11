Cardi B defends herself after criticising Dalai Lama for kissing a child

Cardi B has voiced her concerns following a viral video of Dalai Lama kissing a child circulated online.

The spiritual leader, 87, has since apologised for telling the boy to suck his tongue, saying he was sorry "for the hurt his words may have caused."

His office said: "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

Understandably, the footage drew widespread criticism from social media users, along with Cardi B who took to Twitter to share her take.

On Monday (10 April), the 30-year-old rapper wrote: "This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children."

She continued: "Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them."

Cardi doubled down on her tweet after one fan suggested she should "reconsider her wording" of the initial tweet.

"I don’t gotta watch my words..I know exactly wat I mean from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy …You took one word to try to make debate …DRINK YOUR COFFEE," she hit back.

A separate troll messaged the star calling her a "predator" which she later screenshotted and shared with her followers.

"I gotta get off the internet…s**t is insane !!! I’m getting dragged up and down because I’m telling parents to be careful on people that prey on children…it’s craziness."

She went on to clap back at those who brought up her stripper past.

"How are y'all bringing up a situation from my past when GROWN A** DRUNK MEN were trying to take advantage of me and trying to finesse me out of my body because I said protect ya kids from predators?" Cardi said.

"Like do y'all want them to get preyed on or something? PROTECT OUR KIDS and let them know not to let anyone touch their private parts."

Cardi concluded: "Don't let no one kiss them in their mouth. And always feel comfortable letting mommy and daddy know what happens. If you find a problem wit that then I'm side eyeing you."

