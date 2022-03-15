Cardi B has expressed her love for her dog Fluffy on her birthday!

On Sunday, the rapper - who's well-known for her tracks "Bodak Yellow" and "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion - took to her Twitter to share the adorable photos in honour of the pup's birthday.

Within the snaps, Fluffy, sitting next to white balloons, was dressed fashionably as she sported a pink outfit with a white flower attached to it and a matching pink bow on her head.

Cardi also gave Fluffy a birthday cake in a pink container with one green candle.

"Happy birthday to the baddest b**** Fluffy," she tweeted alongside the images of Fluffy.

In May 2021, Cardi welcomed fluffy to the family after her husband, Offset, gifted their 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari the puppy as a surprise for her birthday.

In a post shared to his Instagram, Offset, who Cardi filmed, could be seen taking the Pomeranian from behind his back as Kulture smiled at the delight of a pet.

Offset, who tied the knot with Cardi and September 2017, captioned the photo with the following:" @kulturekiari Begged me for a puppy.....Surprise."

The couple gave birth to their second child, a baby boy, on September 4, 2021, and they shared the precious news alongside a photo of Cardi cradling the baby in the hospital bed while sitting next to offset.

The two looked down on their son lovingly as Cardi sat underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket. "9/24/21," she captioned the photo.

"He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings," they told People at the time.

Back in November 2021, their daughter Kulture had a hilarious reaction upon finding out that she was going to have a baby brother.

When Cardi informed her that it was a boy, she repeated: "No, a baby sister."

But since he's been here, Cardi said that Kulture was happy to be a big sister and is only bothered when she "wants to play" and she has to be quiet.

