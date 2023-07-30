Cardi B aims fresh three word insult at woman she threw microphone at

Rapper Cardi B has responded to the woman who threw water at her during a recent concert which saw the star violently propel her microphone back at the over-exuberant fan.

The 30-year-old artist was performing at a night at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas. Although it's unclear when the incident occurred the clip began circulating on social media on Saturday after it was shared by the Twitter account Pop Base.

The 'WAP' star was singing her hit 'Bodak Yellow' to a packed audience when she was suddenly drenched with water from the side of the stage.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In an almost instant retaliation, Cardi B hurled her microphone in the direction of the woman who threw the water much to the shock of security, the audience and the other people on stage with her.

The 18-second clip concludes with the rapper looking disturbed and confused while trying to calm herself as the song continues playing.

An alternative angle of the incident was shared by Cardi B herself on Twitter when she retweeted a fan account featuring strongly worded lyrics from her and her husband's (OffSet) new song: 'Jealousy'.

The tweet simply featured the words 'Jealous A** B***h!'

Cardi B also tweeted herself by posting: "WATER AND GAS INCLUDED …Literally."

The rapper is the latest star to have things thrown at them on stage with the likes of Pin, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift all being subjected to the bizarre trend with some incidents resulting in injury for artists.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.