There's no hiding some celebrity connections - all of the Kardashians, for example, or the Sheen family.

But in Hollywood, some people keep their connections a little more private.

At Indy100, we rounded up a list of stars who are related by birth or marriage - and some will surely surprise you.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola are cousins Getty Images

Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola are cousins. She won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation.

Sofia's father, Francis Ford Coppola, is the director behind the iconic The Godfather film trilogy and a six-time Academy Award winner.

Along with Nicolas, Sofia is also the uncle to Jason Schwartzman, who's appeared in the films Rushmore and Moonrise Kingdom.

Gabrielle Union and Saweetie

Saweetie at Gabrielle Union's "California Love" birthday party Photo courtesy of 2cool2Blog/YouTube

The "Best Friend" rapper and Union are second cousins.

Union took to Twitter in 2018 confirming it and told a fan, "Her father and I are 1st cousins. Her grandma is my aunt Joanne Glass who I based Eva from Deliver Us From Eva on."

Though the two are very supportive of each other on social media platforms, Saweetie claimed that she didn’t want to use her connections to advance in the industry.

In an interview with Desus & Mero, the rapper said, "I believe in being self-made and trying to figure things out on my own ... I appreciate the support, but for me, I've always been self-motivated.”

Lance Bass and Britney Spears

"Well, now I'm related to the queen of pop!" Getty Images

Believe it! The former pop star found out that his old friend is a part of his sixth cousin once removed on an episode of the 2 Lies & A Leaf series in November 2021

"Look, I wanted to be related to the Queen," he said. "Well, now I'm related to the queen of pop!"

Calling Spears his "little sister," Bass said he "felt like we looked like family..she is like family to me," he added.

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

(L-R) Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy Getty Images

The comedic ladies are cousins! Jenny is said to have helped Melissa land her first role, and now Melissa is starring in a lot of funny comedies like Bridesmaids and The Boss, while Jenny's working as a judge on the new crazy series, The Masked Singer.

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson



Actresses Melanie Griffith (L) and Dakota Johnson attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson, the star of the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, are mother and daughter. Melanie Griffith is well known for her delightful performance in the film Working Girl.

Tippi Hedren, Melanie's mother, is well-known for her role in Alfred Hitchcock's classic The Birds, and Dakota's father is also well-known. Don Johnson is best known for his role as Sonny Crockett in the famous 1980s television series Miami Vice.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

They're officially in-laws Getty Images

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are officially in-laws, not simply co-workers (the two starred in The Devil Wears Prada together).

In 2010, at Emily's wedding to John Krasinski, Stanley met Emily's sister Felicity. Because the two later married, Stanley is not only Emily's brother-in-law, but also John's.

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

So when are Wendt and Sudeikis going to join forces for some jokes? Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis, star of Ted Lasso and George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on Cheers, have more in common than comedy- George is Jason's mom's brother.



So when are Wendt and Sudeikis going to join forces for some jokes?

Tom Hanks and Fred Rodgers

The two are sixth cousins. Getty Images

Could it be that they grew up in the same Neighborhood? According to an Ancestry.com deep dive, yep! It indicated that the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star is in fact sixth cousins with the lovable Mr.Rogers, whom he plays in the film.

They are linked through a shared five-times great-grandfather, a German immigrant named Johannes Mefford, born in 1732.

Matthew Perry and Keith Morrison

Keith Morrison became Matthew Perry's stepfather in 1981 when he 10-years-old (L-R) Getty Images, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Perry has been able to get by with a little help from his Friends, but if he ever needs assistance solving crime, he may turn to his stepfather.

Perry's mother married the Dateline anchor when he was 10-years-old, and the two have a close bond.

Cory Booker and RuPaul

The two found out they were related on PBS’ ' Finding Your Roots. Getty Images

Booker has had to make some executive decisions as a New Jersey senator, just like his cousin on Drag Race.

The RuPaul's Drag Race host invited Booker to make a cameo on the season 13 finale of the show.

Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones



The two found out they were related on PBS’ ' Finding Your Roots

Rashida Jones and Quincy Jones attend Common's 5th Annual Toast to the Arts at Ysabel on February 22, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. Getty Images

Rashida Jones is the daughter of legendary music producer Quincy Jones. Rashida's mother, Peggy Lipton, is a former Twin Peaks and Mod Squad actress who was married to Quincy for 16 years.

Ron Howard and Bryce Dallas Howard

(L-R) Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Getty Images

Though the last name should be a clue, many moviegoers are unaware that Ron Howard, who played Richie Cunningham on Happy Days, is the father of Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

Lenny Kravitz and Al Roker

They have the same great-great-grandfather Getty Images.

Many of us know that Lenny Kravitz is actress Zoë Kravitz's dad? Well, he’s also cousins with Today weatherman Al Roker. They have the same great-great-grandfather.





Snoop Dogg and Brandy

Brandy and Snoop Dogg Getty Images

Snoop Dogg, the rapper, actor, record producer, and entrepreneur is songstress/actress Brandy's first cousin.Now, we’re waiting to see if and when an album will come!