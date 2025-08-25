When does Fortnite Festival Season 10 start and who are its Icons?

Fortnite Festival Season 10 is just around the corner and the Icons for it have been officially confirmed.



Virtual band Gorillaz is confirmed to be the Icon of the new season with Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals heading to Fortnite for the very first time.

Murdoc Niccals said: "It's an honour for all of you that I am finally to be immortalised in my own fiefdom. Watch out serfs, here I come."

What's new in Fortnite Festival Season 10?

There's a new Main Stage complete with towering buildings, a street train and loads of graffiti.

A Noodle & 2D bundle will unlock both characters along with the 'DARE' jam track. In the shop for the whole season too is 'Clint Eastwood'.

Season 10 Music Pass includes the Russel outfit by purchasing it or accessing it with the Fortnite Crew with Murdoc at the very end of it. 'On Melancholy Hill' jam track can be unlocked towards the end of the pass too.

Gorillaz has officially been confirmed as the Icons of Season 10 / Epic Games

Game improvements are being made too, which include:

Adding 'good' notes so it's clearer in the UI when you're just short of 'perfect'

Adjusting the design of lift notes so it's easier to tell when to press and when to let go

In the Main Stage Music Library, you’ll be able to sort by song duration or song intensity

You'll be able to strum during the tune-up process, making it easier to test and calibrate your guitar controller

When can I play Fortnite Festival Season 10?

Fortnite Festival Season 10 starts at 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am BST on 26 August.



As well as this, there's a Fortnite x Gorillaz Pop Up at Hackney Bridge Garden in London which runs until 3 September which isn't too far away from Gorillaz' own House of Kong exhibition.

