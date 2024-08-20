Chappell Roan blasts fans for their 'creepy' behaviour towards her

Chappell Roan has spoken out about the “creepy behaviour" she has experienced from fans since her meteoric rise to stardom.

The 26-year-old singer had a commercial breakthrough this year with her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess which currently sits at No. 2 on the US music charts, nearly a year after its release.

While songs from the album such as 'Hot To Go!,' 'Casual,' 'Femininomenon,' and her latest single 'Good Luck Babe!' have gone viral on TikTok, along with the singer's declaration back in April during her Coachella performance: "I'm your artist's favourite artist."

But the 26-year-old has posted two videos to TikTok where she criticised "entitled" fans, for allegedlystalking her and her family, sending online abuse, and being harassed after she refused to take photos or give hugs.

"If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the fuck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?” the pop star said.

“Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?

This is a lady you don’t know and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person? Would you assume everything you read online about her is true? I’m a random bitch, you’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second, OK?”

Then in a follow-up video, she went on to say that she "doesn't a give a f***" if fans think she is "selfish" for refusing to take a photo or hug them.

“I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it," the singer added.

“I don’t want whatever the f*** you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity. “I don’t give a f*** if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird. It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f***ing weird!

She concluded: "I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?”

Chappell has since turned off the comments on both videos, though this topic has been discussed on X, formerly Twitter.

Some people argued that this comes with the territory of being a pop star.





























However, many agreed with Chappell's take on calling out the creepy behaviour of fans.













