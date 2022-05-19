Charles Barkley had some choice words for Warrior fans who were heckling him on Thursday.

While providing coverage of the Western Conference Finals for Inside the NBA, the former basketball star had a plethora of Dubs fans yelling various things at him.

In a video posted to Twitter, people can be seen trying to get Barkley's attention by throwing shade at him and calling him Chuck as the famed basketball star tried to ignore the hecklers.

"Chuck, spell championship!" one person yelled referencing the basketball star's lack of rings.

"Hey Chuck," various people called out.

Barkley, 59, turned around in his chair to address the crowd and had an NSFW comeback for the hecklers.

"If you don't leave me alone, I'm going to come to your house and f*** your mama," Barkley said.

The crowd erupted into laughter.

While Barkley's comeback was seemingly lighthearted, the former Suns player has had numerous infamous encounters with hecklers.

In 1991, Barkley attempted to spit on an NBA fan who was heckling him but accidentally spat on a young girl in the crowd. He was fined $10,000 and suspended for one game because of the incident.

Notably, the former basketball player has spoken out against the public using athletes as role models.

Since retiring from his NBA career in 2000, Barkley has become a well-known sports commentator.

