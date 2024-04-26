Irish Twitter is not happy, after a clip of Charli XCX has resurfaced online showing a few major blunders.

The 2018 episode of Lip Sync Battle shows the star performing B*Witched's classic 1998 hit 'C'est La Vie'.

While the singer was in good spirits and put on a great show, attention was soon turned to the backing dancers who were dressed in Union Jack dresses. More dancers were dressed as the Queen's guards.

Chrissy Teigen, a judge on the show, was also dressed up as the Queen of England.

To add insult to injury given the controversial history between England and Ireland, the dancers broke out into a poor attempt of Irish dancing.

"Charli XCX lipsyncing to c’est la vie by b*witched surrounded by UNION JACKS is the eighth deadly sin," one user wrote while sharing a snippet online.

She went on to defend the star, writing: "I do feel the need to clarify here that I would still die for Charli XCX, american producers did her dirty."

Another humoured: "Looks like they planned to do a Spice Girls song and changed last minute."

A third joked: "Why wasn’t she arrested for this?"

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee also chimed in, simply tweeting: "I have some notes."

Comedian and actress Aisling Bea responded to Lisa’s tweet pondering: "Eh… wha? Textbook example of a researcher claiming to be Irish-American. It gets worse with every watch."

"Pretty sure this contravenes the Good Friday Agreement," drag queen Panti Bliss penned.

The resurfaced clip comes after the star was trending online for her joint tour with Troye Sivan.

The tour will kick off on 14 September in Detroit before heading to the likes of Toronto, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Nashville and Atlanta.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.