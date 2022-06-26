Lily Allen joined Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Glastonbury on Saturday to sing a version of her song F*** You, aimed at the US Supreme Court following the reversing of Roe v Wade.

The powerful moment came after the official overturning of the landmark Mississippi case challenging a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy earlier this week.

Rodrigo introduced Allen to perform a special rendition of her 2009 hit and named the five Supreme Court members individually in front of the capacity crowd.

Introducing the song, Rodrigo said: “I’m devastated and terrified [by the ruling] and so many women and girls are going to die because of this and I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us at the end of the day they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom.”

The crowd applauded the message, before the 19-year-old named the individuals.

“This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.”

Allen proceeded to give the middle finger as Rodrigo said: “We hate you guys.”

The pair are the latest musicians to speak out against the ruling at Glastonbury this year.

Phoebe Bridgers made a powerful appearance at the festival on Friday, leading a 'f*** the Supreme Court' chant.

The powerful moment came during Rodrigo's set on Saturday BBC

“In all honesty, it’s like super surreal and fun. But I’m having the sh**tiest day,” she said, addressing the crowd.

“Are there any Americans here?” she asked, before saying: “Who wants to say ‘f*ck the Supreme court on three?’”

The singer then counted to three and led the chant.

She went on to say: “F*** that sh*t. F*** America. Like…f*** you. All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies. Ugh. F*** it.”

Billie Eilish also addressed the issue during her headline set on Friday, saying: "Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US and I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer at this moment."