Chris Rock has finally addressed the incident at the Oscars on Sunday night, and while he had a more serious message to share as well, his first five words in public were pretty hilarious.

The comedian appeared on stage on Wednesday night for his show in Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, speaking publicly for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith.

Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary last weekend when Smith stepped onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and proceeded to hit him following a joke he’d made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” Rock said at the time, before Smith shouted: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

Since then, Smith has released an apology, people have expressed just about every opinion possible, and social media users have shared every bonkers theory going.

Now, Rock has broken his silence in just about the funniest way possible.

Addressing the crowd at his sold-out show, he said: “So… how was your weekend?!”

According to reports, he was greeted with a standing ovation, before a more serious take on the incident.

“Let me be all misty and s***,' he said, with tears in his eyes,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

“I don't have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that… I had written a whole show before this weekend.”

The comedian went on to say: “I'm still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that s***. It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes.”

Rock seemed completely taken aback in the immediate aftermath of the slap on Sunday, and now more video has emerged which shows more than was revealed in the broadcast footage.

The clip shows the comedian looking totally dazed as he waits to the side of the stage.

