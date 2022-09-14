Eagle-eyed fans of two early 00s pop icons noticed that Christina Aguilera unfollowed Britney Spears after she posted a “fat shaming” Instagram post.

The drama began on Monday (12 September) after Spears posted a picture of a quote from the comedian Rodney Dangerfield which said: “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

But, the Baby One More Time singer didn’t stop there as she dragged Aguilera’s name into the caption.

Spears wrote: “I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers …

“I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small… I mean why not talk about it??”

The caption continued, with Spears appearing to talk about the 13 years she was under a conservatorship and unable to make any choices of her own.

But, many fans took a disliking to the “fat shaming” quote she posted and made their feelings clear in the comments.

One fan said: “No, not the fat shaming.”

Another wrote: “Offensive in so many ways.”

Someone else said: "Thanks for the fatphobic post Britney. No mental illness justifies this sh**ty post tbh. None at all. Fu."

Despite being supportive of Spears as she battled to be freed from her conservatorship, along with many fans who noticed, Page Six reported that Aguilera has unfollowed Spears on Instagram.

A fan commented: “Amen. Christina Aguilera finally unfollows Britney Spears.”

In a follow-up post, Spears took on board the criticism and attempted to explain that her hate wasn’t directed at Aguilera and was the result of her own insecurities.

She wrote: “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!! I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!!

“By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!

“To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I deal with all the time as a result of how my parents and the media have treated me …

“I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like … I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks.”

Aguilera is yet to respond to the drama directly.

