YouTuber Colby Brock supported after revealing he has cancer

Colby Brock, a lifestyle creator and half of the Sam and Colby YouTube channel, revealed the heartbreaking news that he has testicular cancer.

The social media star took to his Twitter and Instagram to share the “life update” with fans.

Brock explained that he was experiencing pain in his “lower pelvis/left testicle” area, and after blood and other examinations by doctors, he was told he has a “mass” that was “95 per cent likely to be cancer.”

“Obviously, the ‘cancer’ word is scary, and I’m still in disbelief about the whole situation, but my scans showed that I caught it early,” he wrote.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Brock also reassured fans that he got surgery on Tuesday (7 February), and he should know in a couple of weeks if he needs any chemotherapy and radiation.

Brock further gave a piece of advice to young men and women to get their health checked out, especially when they don’t feel good.

“But to my young kings out there - check your balls...Testicular cancer is VERY curable if caught early. I would have never suspected to have cancer at 26. (actually ladies, this is a great reminder to check yourself too, don’t wait until it’s too late if you feel anything unordinary!),” he wrote.

Despite everything, Brock said that he is staying “positive and optimistic” and taking the situation day by day.

“Even after surgery yesterday, I’ve been in great spirits. I’m going to be okay. I promise.

“I’m the one ball wonder, quality over quantity, baby,” he added.





People shared more words of encouragement and support for the content creator.

One person on Instagram wrote: “You’re so strong and such a light. I know you’ll get through this, and we’re all here to support you in any way we can. You're in my thoughts and prayers always, lots and lots of love.”

“Glad you caught it early! Awesome, you’re spreading awareness for everyone out there! Hope for a quick recovery,” another added.

A third wrote: “Sending all the love in the world. [You’re] so strong, and we are all manifesting for you. If anyone can do this, it’s you.”

Brock runs the Sam and Colby YouTube channel with his friend, fellow content creator Sam Golbach.

The duo gained popularity online via Vine before the account was closed down.

Brock and Golbach’s YouTube channel has over 8.5 million subscribers, while Colby has 2.8 million followers on his personal YouTube and 2.3 million followers on his Instagram.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

