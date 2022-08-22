Coleen Rooney, 36, hit back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping a recent photo.

The mum-of-four took to Twitter with a "stunning" snap sporting a red fitted dress and heels in her and Wayne's £20 million mansion.

Rooney shared a special meaning behind the shoes, writing: "Love that these shoes made an appearance for a fantastic party last week ….. wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintageheels."

Fans were quick to compliment the WAG, with many saying their spacious home was "house goals".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, something didn't sit right with others, who claimed it looked like Rooney was "floating" in the picture.

"You've 100% photoshopped yourself into this photo," one said, "You're practically floating."

Another reiterated: "You can tell it’s a mirror selfie that’s been photoshopped to look like she’s standing at the top of her stairs."



A third agreed, writing: "That's what I thought too. Must be the carpet."

"Look at her feet and dress colour. It's like she's been removed from another photo and inserted there; there are no shadows or anything. I've seen it done before. It likely may be real, but it is just really unreal looking if you get me," one concluded.

Rooney immediately shut down claims, tweeting: "Don’t do photoshop."

The WAG dominated news recently as the Wagatha Christie case against Rebekah Vardy finally came to an end.



In a much-anticipated ruling, the judge said it was “likely” that Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.



She added: "Nonetheless, the evidence … clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney’s posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.