Conor McGregor has left fans confused following his bizarre Instagram video gushing over three watches.

McGregor, who is currently preparing for his long-awaited return to the UFC, took to social media with the clip flaunting his elaborate collection of timepieces.

Debating whether to buy the sapphire-ingrained watch, McGregor said: "Yeah course, don't worry about it. We've got this tasty, we've got tasty tasty and tasty tastiness.

"It's actually a real nice watch. If you would have come back to me a bit more with the price, I probably would have rocked into the gaff and just scooped that up.



"I'm into it, them blue yolks are tasty yeah, wee waa, wee waa. The sirens, yeah, call the cops when you see C-Mac."

Some of McGregor’s followers were left in hysterics. Meanwhile, others were trying to work out what he was saying. One said, "Can’t understand a word", while a second mirrored: "Can anyone translate?"

The fighter is set to make his return to the UFC after breaking his leg in a defeat to Dustin Poirier last July. McGregor also broken his left fibula and tibia during the fight.

UFC president Dana White has since confirmed his return inside the Octagon and not in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather.



When asked about the Mayweather fight rumours, White responded: “No, it will be in the cage. Conor’s looking to come back the end of this year, early next year.

"When I do talk to Conor, Conor wants to fight. Conor gets all kinds of offers for movie roles and all these other things that he could go and do and make money, and he doesn’t want to do any of that. Conor wants to fight.”

