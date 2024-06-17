Courteney Cox reveals biggest beauty regret

With the growing concern for the overuse of filler and societal pressures, former Friends star Courteney Cox has candidly lifted the lid on her biggest beauty regrets.

The last 10 years have birthed an aesthetics boom, with more and more people turning to injectables for a quick fix. But now, many A-listers and influencers alike have had their fillers dissolved, including the likes of Simon Cowell, Molly Mae and Courtney Cox.

Appearing on the Gloss Angeles podcast in 2023, Cox, 60, spoke about her experience with cosmetic treatments, calling it a "domino effect."

"Thinking I was getting older when I was really young, that's just a bummer, a waste of time; it's a domino effect, it's like you don't realise that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more cause you look normal to yourself," she said.

"You look in the mirror and go, 'Oh, that looks good,' you think, and you don't realise what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and having to have them removed, which thank God they are removable, I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, now I'm actually just older."

The Scream actress recalled being thrown off guard from seeing photos of her face when she had fillers.

"I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it," Cox said, adding that she has since had them removed.

"I think that I now look more like the person that I was."

"Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake," she continued. "You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do."

The clip shared online has since been flooded with praise from fans, with one writing: "You look much better and more youthful without all that filler. I’m sure the pressure to look younger in your profession is just impossible to ignore. It’s a slippery slope for sure."

Another added: "This will have such a positive ripple for so many women. And this raw real answer came from solid journalism on your part. A guest has to feel comfortable to be this REAL."

