Dad saves daughter’s life using technique he saw Michael Scott use on The Office

Sinead Butler
Friday 25 June 2021 10:21
Celebrities

Michael Scott performing CPR during office training - this is what Uber remembered as was able to save his daughter’s life

(YouTube/The Office NBC)

A fan of The Office US managed to help save his four-year-old daughter’s life – thanks to the character Michael Scott’s CPR performance.

When Vera Posy collapsed during a game of tag, her father Matt Uber immediately rushed to help her and performed CPR, despite not having any training.

At first, Uber describes how, when Vera stopped giggling and he then “heard a thud,” he thought that the toddler had “tripped and fallen and hit her head.”

But he realised it was much more serious as she was “limp” when he picked her up and “her eyes were kind of rolled back.”

Recommended

“I observed that she was not breathing and she was turning pale,” Uber from Carmel, Indiana, told TODAY.

Uber shouted to his older daughter Nora to call 911, and as he placed Vera on the floor. That’s when his mind flashed to The Office US.

The 46-year-old remembered an episode (Season 5, episode 14 to be exact) where CPR training is given to the characters, including Scott, played by Steve Carell.

Uber explained: “When I was trying to think about what do I know about CPR, (my mind literally went) to that episode of ‘The Office,’ where they are doing CPR training and doing the compressions to the beat of ‘Stayin’ Alive.’”

So, Uber did exactly that.

He placed his hands where he presumed they should go and started doing the compressions in time with the iconic Bee Gees song.

“It’s just what kicks in, what’s in your head, and that’s fortunate,” he said.

Paramedics took over when they arrived, continuing to perform CPR and also used a defibrillator.

Thanks to her father’s quick thinking, Vera survived.

When she was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, doctors uncovered why the four-year-old experienced a cardiac arrest at such a young age.

After undergoing multiple tests, Vera was diagnosed with calmodulinopathy, an uncommon and life-threatening condition that causes arrhythmia in young people.

As a result, doctors recommended that an implantable cardioverter defibrillator should be fitted in Vera’s abdomen.

The device will shock the heart if it ever stops again.

Thankfully, Vera has made a good recovery and doesn’t remember being in hospital or her ordeal.

The family now want to spread awareness about the effectiveness of being trained in CPR, which ultimately saved their daughter’s life.

“We know that every second, every moment that CPR was not initiated, it increased her risk of neurological damage or non-survival,” Vera’s mother, Erin said.

Who knew Michael Scott could be a lifesaver?

Trending

British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces
2021-06-23T18:42:01.000Z
Man tells woman says she’d be ‘perfect’ if she lost weight
2021-06-24T13:07:49.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
Men caught discussing woman’s body and smell as she exercises at gym
2021-06-24T10:38:57.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
Tory MP campaigning for every household to get a photo of the Queen
2021-06-24T10:18:32.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-24T09:35:45.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
Subway just responded over fishy claims over its tuna sandwiches
2021-06-24T19:59:20.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Man found way to automate his entire WFH job until his ex exposed him
2021-06-24T17:13:37.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Man from polygamous family explains what it’s like having 150 siblings
2021-06-23T15:14:02.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
Prince George ‘didn’t know he’d be king until his 7th birthday’
2021-06-24T20:44:24.000Z
Man becomes ‘world’s first trillionaire’ after bank glitch gave
2021-06-24T07:30:17.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Trump ‘demanded a criminal investigation into SNL comedians’
2021-06-23T16:50:51.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Coca-Cola criticised for banning ‘BLM’ in new personalised label tool
2021-06-24T13:40:47.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
Bride knits wedding dress on commute - and finishes it day before
2021-06-24T18:25:05.000Z
Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-24T06:09:40.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic court appearance
2021-06-24T07:49:57.000Z
Year 10 school boys asked to rank girls on ‘looks’ and ‘virginity’
2021-06-23T10:18:50.000Z
Twitter defends Dumbarton after ‘Sussexes reject title for Archie’
2021-06-24T07:46:21.000Z
OAN calls for execution of ‘thousands’ who ‘stole’ election from Trump
2021-06-24T16:46:01.000Z
The ‘clues’ that Britney obsessives think she’s used to talk to fans
2021-06-22T22:31:58.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Woman pulls knife on man who followed her at night in shocking footage
2021-06-24T12:32:16.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Man, 20, who walks 17 miles to and from work is gifted a new bike
2021-06-24T16:01:24.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
Pensioner’s thoughts on how immigration improves his town goes viral
2021-06-23T07:50:58.000Z
Here’s how celebrities have responded to Britney’s plea for freedom
2021-06-24T08:16:40.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
Woman stunned after $1bn deposited into her bank account for reason
2021-06-22T11:51:42.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z
Mysterious drone leads two helicopters on a 100 mph chase for an hour
2021-06-24T15:20:57.000Z
Tucker Carlson gave bizarre reply when asked Covid vaccine question
2021-06-22T12:18:01.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
Man finds trap door in rental property that leads to ‘swamp’ below
2021-06-22T22:17:21.000Z
Nando’s customer mocked for using tape measure on ‘rip-off’ chicken
2021-06-21T15:46:26.000Z
The wild, incredible life of John McAfee in eight parts
2021-06-23T20:46:44.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
Ted Cruz demanded Kamala Harris visit the border, now mad she’s going
2021-06-24T15:05:25.000Z
Ivanka distancing herself from father’s election complaints
2021-06-24T09:10:50.000Z
Trailer for horror movie ‘Karen’ just dropped and people are confused
2021-06-23T06:35:46.000Z
Woman robbed at gunpoint during Zoom call as people watched in horror
2021-06-20T14:18:04.000Z
Britney Spears’ boyfriend posted sweet photo after her court hearing
2021-06-24T16:02:34.000Z
Woman says store worker refused to serve her because she was trans
2021-06-22T07:02:05.000Z
Stephen Colbert got his audience to boo Trump without mentioning him
2021-06-22T11:05:03.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z