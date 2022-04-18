Composer and musician Danny Elfman played a rare live set at the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night and it wasn't just the tunes that had people talking.
The 68-year-old played the Outdoor Theatre late on Saturday evening and treated fans to renditions of some of his best-known scores including The Simpsons, Batman and Spider-Man as well as songs by his own band Oingo Boingo.
Although it must have been thrilling for those in attendance to hear those songs in person, others watching couldn't help but be wowed by just how good Elfman looked at his age as he performed topless with his long red hair and covered in tattoos.
@Todd_Spence on Twitter said: "yes Danny Elfman's Coachella performance was badass, but can we take a moment for his shred and tattoos please. Dude is 68."
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
yes Danny Elfman's Coachella performance was badass, but can we take a moment for his shred and tattoos please.\n\nDude is 68 pic.twitter.com/kAyFXtGf5w— SPENCE, TODD (@SPENCE, TODD) 1650227917
Images and reactions to Elfman's incredible physique have since gone viral and people cannot get over just how good he looks.
I feel that not enough is made of Danny Elfman looking like thispic.twitter.com/2TlKvqbfrb— Charles Bramesco (@Charles Bramesco) 1650227261
I was today years old when I found out what Danny Elfman looked like and I was not expecting thishttps://twitter.com/Todd_Spence/status/1515791867375325186\u00a0\u2026— Greg Evans (@Greg Evans) 1650277282
If you have tattoos and someone asks you what you\u2019ll look like when you\u2019re older, tell them you\u2019ll look like Danny Elfmanhttps://twitter.com/todd_spence/status/1515791867375325186\u00a0\u2026— rosie (@rosie) 1650276629
Umm\u2026\nPlease let me be in this good of shape when I\u2019m 68. \n\nRockstar level @dannyelfman \n\nAlso, his music and live performance energy is inspiring!\n\nThe end.https://twitter.com/todd_spence/status/1515791867375325186\u00a0\u2026— \ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb5 Bonnie Gordon \ud83c\udfb5\ud83c\udfb6 \ud83d\udd96\ud83c\udffc (@\ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb5 Bonnie Gordon \ud83c\udfb5\ud83c\udfb6 \ud83d\udd96\ud83c\udffc) 1650274012
He arguably looks better now than he did 30 years ago.
he's looking...infinitely better than he did........30 years ago??? this is from Oingo Boingo's Farewell concert in like 1994 lolpic.twitter.com/SQAgQRydRv— xvi steps then a sheer drop (@xvi steps then a sheer drop) 1650256216
Other acts that have made the headlines at Coachella this year include Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles who attracted a huge crowd on Saturday night for his show which included a surprise cameo by Shania Twain.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.