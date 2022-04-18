Composer and musician Danny Elfman played a rare live set at the Coachella Music Festival on Saturday night and it wasn't just the tunes that had people talking.

The 68-year-old played the Outdoor Theatre late on Saturday evening and treated fans to renditions of some of his best-known scores including The Simpsons, Batman and Spider-Man as well as songs by his own band Oingo Boingo.

Although it must have been thrilling for those in attendance to hear those songs in person, others watching couldn't help but be wowed by just how good Elfman looked at his age as he performed topless with his long red hair and covered in tattoos.

@Todd_Spence on Twitter said: "yes Danny Elfman's Coachella performance was badass, but can we take a moment for his shred and tattoos please. Dude is 68."

Images and reactions to Elfman's incredible physique have since gone viral and people cannot get over just how good he looks.

















He arguably looks better now than he did 30 years ago.





Other acts that have made the headlines at Coachella this year include Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles who attracted a huge crowd on Saturday night for his show which included a surprise cameo by Shania Twain.

