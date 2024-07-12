David Beckham set to launch wellness brand with former NASA scientist

David Beckham is set to invest in a wellness brand with a former NASA chief scientist.

The Beckham empire is seemingly expanding, with the former football star embarking on endless business ventures as often as he used to change his hair.

From football to Adidas partnerships, fragrances to his very own whiskey brand 'Haig Club' and his 2018 fashion line 'House 99' – and now a wellness brand. He was also the ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has many more partnerships under his belt including with Sands, Maserati, Panini, and Guild eSports.

On Thursday (11 July), the biotech firm Prenetics announced Beckham as the strategic investor and co-founder of health brand IM8.

In a statement, the 49-year-old praised medical and fitness experts who have aided his professional career.

"Their guidance has been crucial to my health and well-being," he said, before describing Prenetics as an innovative company.



Beckham is also set to be an ambassador for the brand.

While details about IM8 are sparse, it is said to have been developed with a former chief scientist at NASA.

Danny Yeung, CEO and co-founder of Prenetics called Beckham's involvement a "transformative era."

"David epitomises the values of discipline, teamwork and health... we have a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the consumer health and wellness industry," he added.

Beckham has been spending time with Prenetics shareholder, Professor Dennis Lo, and was impressed to learn about his discovery of non-invasive prenatal testing in 1997 and his current focus on early cancer detection.

More details will follow in the near future on the company's Instagram page.





