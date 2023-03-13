Davina McCall says that she has orgasms in her sleep

Davina McCall has recently got candid about the bizarre times she experiences the Big O.

On an episode of her podcastMaking the Cut, the 55-year-old TV host was discussing a book called The Happy Vagina Book, which looks at female health, feminism and sex.

Speaking to her partner and co-host Michael Douglas, McCall confessed that she's had an orgasm in her sleep on many occasions.

The former Big Brother host said: "I’ve had an orgasm in my sleep - several. It’s great!"

She went on to compliment Mika Simmons' book, saying there's something "very helpful" on every page.

"It’s about everything about women and their vaginas and fertility — everything from sex, there’s quite a lot about sex, types of orgasm."

The pair then discussed how some people can climax during ab workouts.

"Shut up — can you imagine?" the host said, before adding: "If you think about it properly, I can totally see that!"



McCall has always been an open book and has been praised for sharing her personal experiences with her audience.

She recently told people about menopause and undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), after claiming to have experienced "brain fog" so bad that she believed she had dementia.

"I didn’t feel myself," she said. "I remember feeling more self-conscious and awkward than I normally would. And I’d wake up in the middle of the night and the sheets would be soaking. I felt my entire body had turned into a prune.



"Then there was the forgetfulness: my phone was in the fridge, my keys ended up in the bin. This reached really frightening levels, I forgot everything. Words, names, events – everything."

